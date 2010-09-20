'90210' Exclusive: Adrianna falls for... Joe Jonas!

90210 type TV Show network The CW

Image Credit: Sylvain Gaboury/PR Photos; Scott Humbert/The CWJoe Jonas is adding another TV series to his rapidly expanding acting resume.

The Camp Rock star, who last month guested on Hot in Cleveland as Valerie Bertinelli’s son, will play himself in a November episode of 90210, sources confirm to me exclusively.

Jonas will be Adrianna’s (Jessica Lowndes) date to a magazine cover party (she’s the one on the cover). Natch, he’ll give the wannabe pop star some good advice on being in the music biz. Didn’t you hear? Career guidance is the new foreplay!

This raises the question: Why is Jonas and not Navid escorting Adrianna to the big bash? Go ahead and ponder that question in the comments section, why don’t you.

TV scoop is best served instantaneously, so follow me on Twitter via @michaelausiello