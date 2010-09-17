Today in TV Recaps: 'The Vampire Diaries,' 'The Apprentice' season premiere, 'Nikita'
Don’t miss EW.com’s other Friday recaps — the ones that don’t already live on PopWatch. If you do, Donald Trump will plate you in solid gold and eat you for lunch. But as you die, you will know you were for just a moment the most extravagant morsel IN THE WORLD.
- Mandi Bierly recaps The Vampire Diaries: There’s a he-wolf in the closet, and Mason’s back-tattoo is such a tease.
- Annie Barrett recaps The Apprentice season premiere: WE’RE IN A RECESSION, and unemployed reality show contestants gotta eat, same as worms.
- Michael Slezak recaps Nikita: Don’t look now, but it’s a deposed and entirely horrible Eastern European dictator!
