Tim Gunn disses Taylor Momsen on 'Lopez Tonight'

Oh, Little J. Taylor Momsen, who plays the raccoon-eyed Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl, has managed to drum up some real-life drama probably worthy of a Gossip Girl blast. Project Runway‘s mentor-in-residence, Tim Gunn — who will guest star as himself in an October episode of The CW series — has been making the press rounds to promote his new book Gunn’s Golden Rules: Life’s Little Lessons for Making It Work, and, in the process, he’s taken the opportunity to slam Momsen for her behavior on set.

Earlier this week it was reported that Gunn said Momsen spent too much time on her BlackBerry and not enough time focusing on, you know, her job. (So, in other words, he was saying she should just make it work. Heh.) But instead of ending it there, his rants against Momsen continued on Lopez Tonight last night with George Lopez. Gunn seems truly pissed that he had to work with her, and essentially told the talk show host that the actress is ungrateful for the job she has. “We were doing a different take for every single line that she had. And she acted annoyed at the crew, and the director, and the producer,” Gunn told Lopez. “I thought, the annoyance is going your way, not the other way.” (See video after the jump.)

Obviously, I wasn’t on set, so I don’t know what went down. But something tells me our dear ol’ Tim Gunn wouldn’t stir up trouble with a GG cast member unless it was true. What do you think, PopWatchers? Are his words too harsh? Or do you think Little J deserves the criticism? And could the teen possibly peel off any more layers in her latest music video for her band The Pretty Reckless’ “Make Me Wanna Die“?