T.I.: Album in limbo as court issues summons

Image Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty ImagesT.I.‘s legal troubles continue to mount after his Sept. 1 arrest on drug charges. According to documents posted by E! News (h/t MTV), a U.S. District Court has issued a summons requiring the rapper to appear in court and explain why he should not be sent back to prison.

The documents allege that police found marijuana, codeine, and Ecstasy in T.I. and his wife’s car when they were pulled over in Hollywood earlier this month. It also says he tested positive for opiates in a recent drug test, and that he has spent time associating with another convicted felon. If true, these charges could potentially violate the terms of T.I.’s probation for his 2008 weapons conviction.

A rep for T.I.’s label, Atlantic Records, declined to comment on his legal situation. Atlantic still does not have a release date set for T.I.’s next album, King Uncaged, which he was hoping to finish recording soon at the time of his arrest.

