Were 'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet and 'Community' actor Ken Jeong really fighting on Twitter?

Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Albert L. Ortega/PR PhotosNow here’s a Twitter fight that certainly has me baffled — and calling B.S. Chelsea Handler and Perez Hilton, I get. But two of my favorite actors from two of my favorite comedies? Say it ain’t so! We’re getting duped, right?

More than likely, yes.

It all started late yesterday afternoon with a Tweet from Eric Stonestreet’s verified Twitter account directed to Ken Jeong (Senor Chang!). It read: “@kenjeong hey ken. Why r u always giving me the stink eye at events? What did I do to u? I think u are super funny, so what gives?” What followed was a string of insults that led into the night and had 3 a.m. Sandra furrowing her brow in confusion. Indeed, men, ‘What gives?’ (Note: For now, the nonsense appears to have stopped.)

Jeong’s rep had no comment. But premiere week seems like a great time to call the star of a rival network’s comedy show “tubby” or “neddle [sic] d–k.” I love these guys, but I don’t like my Twitter feed clogged up with fake fights. I say we take this to the streets: Cage match anyone? Or a mud fight? Ooh, ooh: paintball wars part II!

What do you think, PopWatchers? Are we the butt of these comedy stars’ joke?

On Twitter: @EWSandraG