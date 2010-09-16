First Look: Decoding the new 'Fringe' cast photo

By Michael Ausiello
Updated July 30, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT
Fringe

Image Credit: FoxIt’s exactly one week until Fringe returns and that can only mean one thing: Time for another first look! You’re looking at the second official group photo for the Fox thriller’s third season (here’s the first), which premieres next Thursday. Two key observations: Bolivia appears to have rejoined Walternate in Overthereland, and Astrid is once again throwing some ‘tude around. Not sure what her deal is, but I like it! Thoughts? Opinions? Theories? Share ’em below!

Fringe

Joshua Jackson, Anna Torv, and John Noble star in J.J. Abrams' sci-fi drama
