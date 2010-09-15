Exclusive: John Schneider joins 'Desperate Housewives' as B.A.G.'s pop

By Michael Ausiello
Updated July 30, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
Advertisement

Desperate Housewives

type
  • TV Show

It looks like things are getting serious between Desperate Housewives and Brian Austin Green: The ABC soap is giving his newbie character a family.

Sources confirm to me exclusively that Housewives boss Marc Cherry has tapped John Schneider to play the father of Green’s Bree-crushing contractor, Keith.

I’m told Schneider will appear in multiple episodes, beginning with this season’s seventh.

Housewives kicks off its seventh season on Sept. 26.

TV scoop is best served instantaneously, so follow me on Twitter via @michaelausiello

More Scoop

Transformers babe joins Grey’s Anatomy

Dancing With the Stars hunk to play doctor on Private Practice

House grad Jennifer Morrison lands the Mother of all roles

Episode Recaps

Desperate Housewives

Eva Longoria Parker, Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross, and Felicity Huffman star in the soap set on the dangerous Wisteria Lane

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 7
rating
status
  • Pending
stream service

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com