Exclusive: John Schneider joins 'Desperate Housewives' as B.A.G.'s pop

It looks like things are getting serious between Desperate Housewives and Brian Austin Green: The ABC soap is giving his newbie character a family.

Sources confirm to me exclusively that Housewives boss Marc Cherry has tapped John Schneider to play the father of Green’s Bree-crushing contractor, Keith.

I’m told Schneider will appear in multiple episodes, beginning with this season’s seventh.

Housewives kicks off its seventh season on Sept. 26.

