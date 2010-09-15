Exclusive: John Schneider joins 'Desperate Housewives' as B.A.G.'s pop
It looks like things are getting serious between Desperate Housewives and Brian Austin Green: The ABC soap is giving his newbie character a family.
Sources confirm to me exclusively that Housewives boss Marc Cherry has tapped John Schneider to play the father of Green’s Bree-crushing contractor, Keith.
I’m told Schneider will appear in multiple episodes, beginning with this season’s seventh.
Housewives kicks off its seventh season on Sept. 26.
