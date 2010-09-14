Victor and Digna Carpio: The new Jon and Kate Gosselin? Let's hope not.

Jon and Kate Plus 8 type TV Show

Tonight, TLC premieres its new show Sextuplets Take New York, an eight-part series that follows the lives of Victor and Digna Carpio, their 9-year-old son, and 22-month-old sextuplets (four boys and two girls). Sound vaguely familiar? The new show, of course, comes from the same network that brought us Jon & Kate Plus 8.

But how similar will the show actually be to the much-discussed, tabloid-attracting reality series that was Jon & Kate? I loved watching TLC’s not-so-dearly departed show, and DVR’d each episode to get my weekly dose of those adorable little Gosselin children. But eventually, Jon and Kate’s marriage problems took center stage, and I just couldn’t bear to watch what led to Gosselingate 2009. So, naturally, I worried that Sextuplets would follow in Jon & Kate‘s footsteps, since it seemed to already share many similarities with its TLC predecessor: sextuplets, lots of chaos, cameras, family outings, an older sibling, etc.

But according to some early reviews, I’m way off base. The New York Daily News called the Carpios the anti-Gosselins. And The Hollywood Reporter said those only interested in a lighthearted show should “look elsewhere.” Could it be this show’s focus will actually be on parenting? Take a look at this promo for tonight’s premiere after the jump.

I’ve only seen the above 60 seconds of the show, but there’s already one very notable difference from Jon & Kate: This family seems to embrace the chaos in their life. (I can just picture the aneurysm Kate Gosselin would have taking her kids to a public park like that.) But the Carpios seem to be going with the flow.

What do you think of this promo, PopWatchers? Will you be tuning in tonight or did the Jon and Kate drama completely turn you off from TLC reality shows about large families?