Scoop: TBS cancels 'My Boys'

Hope you enjoyed the fourth-season finale of My Boys, because it turns out that was the last episode you’re ever gonna get: According to my sources, TBS has broken up with the rom-com.

For series lead Jordana Spiro, this could be good news. You’ll recall that she was forced to give up a role on NBC’s upcoming Love Bites because of Boys’ uncertain future. Now, theoretically, she could reclaim that lost part. I’ll keep you posted.

