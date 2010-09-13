CBS announced today that Joaquin Phoenix will return to Late Show with David Letterman on Sept. 22. This will mark Phoenix’s first TV appearance and first visit back to Letterman’s couch since his memorable appearance on Feb. 11, 2009. The visit ended up on YouTube and attracted 8 million views.

In anticipation of his visit, CBS will rebroadcast his Feb. 11, 2009 appearance on Sept. 16.

Phoenix is the subject of the documentary film, I’m Still Here, directed by actor Casey Affleck. The film follows Phoenix as he announces his retirement from his film career to his decision to reinvent himself as a hip-hop musician.

