Sneak Peek: 'Grey's Anatomy' wedding of the year

By Michael Ausiello
Updated July 30, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT
I’m going to forego the customary spoiler warnings since the cat is out of the bag: Cristina and Owen will tie the knot in the Sept. 23 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, and here’s a first second look at the nuptials. A couple of key takeaways from the above image: The bride wears red; the ceremony takes place in Mer’s living room; and there are three people in attendance I don’t recognize. What stands out to you? And are you planning to attend the big event next week? Hit the comments!

