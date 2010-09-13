Sneak Peek: 'Grey's Anatomy' wedding of the year

I’m going to forego the customary spoiler warnings since the cat is out of the bag: Cristina and Owen will tie the knot in the Sept. 23 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, and here’s a first second look at the nuptials. A couple of key takeaways from the above image: The bride wears red; the ceremony takes place in Mer’s living room; and there are three people in attendance I don’t recognize. What stands out to you? And are you planning to attend the big event next week? Hit the comments!