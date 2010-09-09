A deeply superficial take on this year's Oscars race

Image Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ImagesReading Dave Karger’s excellent analysis on how the awards race is shaping up so far, I started to think about how this could easily be the most exciting Oscars on the fashion front in recent memory. Overstatement? Consider this: Michelle Williams, who is responsible for one of my favorite Oscar gowns of all time, has been getting steady buzz for Blue Valentine. Natalie Portman, whose Black Swan is making waves, wore a stunning ruby Rodarte (pictured here) to her movie’s Venice premiere that would’ve easily earned an A+ on the Academy carpet. (Meanwhile, her co-star Mila Kunis is no slouch in the dress department.)

Even beyond the acting categories, so many of the movies getting Best Picture buzz feature a highly stylish starlet: Blake Lively for The Town, Julianne Moore for The Kids Are All Right, and, if Inception gets the nod, surely co-star Marion Cotillard will turn up in something singularly sensational. Add to that list the early whispers about a Reese Witherspoon movie (How Do You Know) and now you can see why my head is exploding with sartorial glee at the thought of what could be at next year’s ceremony (now to mention the campaign season’s worth of red carpets leading up to it).