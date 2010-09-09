Exclusive: J.J. Abrams teams up with 'Dark Knight' scribe on new thriller

Scoop type Movie genre Romance

If pedigree alone were enough to get a TV show greenlit, this next project would be a slam dunk: J.J. Abrams is currently shopping a crime-thriller series created by Jonah Nolan, brother and frequent collaborator of The Dark Knight/Inception auteur Christopher Nolan.

This would mark the first small-screen foray for Nolan, who not only co-wrote The Dark Knight and The Prestige but penned the short story on which Memento was based.

According to an insider, one network is extremely interested in the untitled project. My hunch is, it won’t be the only one.

All in all, it’s shaping up to be a busy development season for Bad Robot boss Abrams, who is also pitching an Alcatraz-set drama series written by fellow Lost producer Elizabeth Sarnoff.