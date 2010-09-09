'Heroes' cancellation: Source says NBC not moving forward with movie that will wrap up series

Image Credit: Frank Ockenfels/NBCDon’t hold out for closure, Heroes fans: A key source on the canceled drama told EW that NBC is not moving forward with a movie that would wrap up the four-year series. After the Peacock announced the show’s cancellation last May, there was some talk about allowing creator Tim Kring to give fans one more chance to say goodbye to their favorite characters, but that’s as far as it went.

In June, Kring didn’t sound particularly hopeful about a Heroes sendoff on NBC when he talked to EW about his next project – creating interactive content for Nokia. “No decision has been made,” he said. “But the Heroes brand is an extremely broad premise. It was a premise about ordinary people, an undisclosed number of people all over the world, who were waking up to these extraordinary abilities. Any number of stories could happen around that. We never posited a single ending or a single premise. It wasn’t about getting off of an island or stopping something from happening. We told stories in volumes that had a beginning, a middle, and an end. Those volumes could go on and on and on with many different characters. As a result, that Heroes universe is something that can be tapped into again in many ways.” Translation: Any kind of follow-up could happen on the web! Or maybe in print! Just not on NBC during the 2010-11 season, it seems.