'The Last Rites of Ransom Pride' trailer: A graphic novel spin on a classic Western

Party Down may have been officially canceled, but it’s nice to know that one of its stars, Lizzy Caplan (a.k.a. Janis from Mean Girls), is still staying afloat in Hollywood. In her latest project, the former True Blood actress ventures to the wild, wild West, where she pays Juliette Flowers, an outlaw looking to retrieve her just-killed lover and partner, the titular Ransom Pride, played by Scott Speedman. Along the way, she must face and battle a wicked outlaw (Kris Kristofferson), a reverend (Dwight Yoakam), two bounty hunters (Jason Priestley and W. Earl Brown), and a witch (NCIS‘s Cote de Pablo).