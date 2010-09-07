'The Last Rites of Ransom Pride' trailer: A graphic novel spin on a classic Western
Party Down may have been officially canceled, but it’s nice to know that one of its stars, Lizzy Caplan (a.k.a. Janis from Mean Girls), is still staying afloat in Hollywood. In her latest project, the former True Blood actress ventures to the wild, wild West, where she pays Juliette Flowers, an outlaw looking to retrieve her just-killed lover and partner, the titular Ransom Pride, played by Scott Speedman. Along the way, she must face and battle a wicked outlaw (Kris Kristofferson), a reverend (Dwight Yoakam), two bounty hunters (Jason Priestley and W. Earl Brown), and a witch (NCIS‘s Cote de Pablo).
A vengeful woman motivated by a bruised heart? Graphic visuals? Gun-toting fight scenes? Paging Kill Bill fans! Check out the trailer below to see for yourself.
The film starts a string of midnight screenings this Friday in L.A. before moving on to Dallas (Sept. 16), Fort Worth, Texas (Sept. 17), Denton, Texas (Sept. 18), Phoenix (Sept. 24), and the Calgary Film Fest in October. Ransom Pride also hits DVD shelves nationwide Oct. 5.
What do you guys think of the peek? Would you watch?
