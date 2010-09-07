New 'Glee' season 2 promo: What dreams are made of

By Breia Brissey
Updated July 30, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT
Image Credit: Adam Rose/FoxOh. Em. Glee! Season two of the hit Fox series is just around the corner, and in an effort to toy with my lack of patience promote the show’s Sept. 21 return, Fox released this teaser with Bones‘ Emily Deschanel and Tamara Taylor. Nice use of synergy, guys! But I can forgive the blatant plug for another Fox show, since the new promo appeals to my “Empire State of Mind,” and my inner Full House fan. There’s John Stamos! Who’s not given a chance to say a line! (How rude!) Check it out after the jump.

My favorite part of the clip? Charice as Rachel Berry’s new competition. (That’s Lady Gaga’s Telephone I hear.) It doesn’t get much better. Except it will, because this is just 90 seconds of Glee. I can hardly contain my excitement for another full season. But I’ll leave you with this Sue Sylvester gem: “You think this is hard? Try being waterboarded. That’s hard!”

What do you think of this extended trailer? And are you excited about season two of Glee?

