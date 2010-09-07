'Grey's Anatomy' First Look: Check out the official season 7 poster(s)!

You’re looking at the official poster for Grey’s Anatomy‘s upcoming seventh season.

Maybe.

In a shrewd marketing gimmick, ABC is letting fans select the picture from a field of six possible images—all of which are featured here.

Voting will take place on the official Grey’s Anatomy Facebook page; polls close at 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 16.

The common theme of all six posters: The new season will find the docs of Seattle Grace picking up the pieces following May’s bloodbath.

Thoughts? Got a favorite? Personally, I think Derek’s heart-shaped message, as cheesy as it is, is the most striking.