Exclusive: Fox stages 'Bones'/'SYTYCD' crossover!

Image Credit: Greg Gayne/Fox; Mathieu Young/FoxMethinks someone over at Bones is a closet reality TV addict. The Fox hit—which just wrapped production on a Jersey Shore-inspired episode—is now setting its sights on So You Think You Can Dance.

Although not an outright homage to Fox’s summertime sleeper, the episode will take Booth and Brennan into the world of street performers and feature a guest appearance by SYTYCD MVP and burgeoning actor Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

The cycle 4 runner-up—who returned this past season as an all-star and took part in what was arguably one of the best hip-hop numbers in SYTYCD history—will play a suspect in the murder of a popular street entertainer.

Boss, whose Bones episode is slated to air in November, appeared in this summer’s big-screen dance spectacle, Step Up 3D.