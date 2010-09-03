Larry King and Ryan Seacrest duet on 'Poker Face.' Yep, this happened.

I’ll admit it: After approximately 54,684 listens, I was beginning to grow weary of Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face.” But that was before I heard Larry King and Ryan Seacrest’s rendition of the song on the American Idol host’s radio show Thursday. (How’s that for a dream duet?)

Obviously, I’m awarding Ryan a Simon Cowell-branded “dreadful” for his screechy performance of Gaga’s hit. But I’m going to surprise everyone by inviting Larry to join Randy Jackson’s dawg pound. Because the CNN host definitely did his thang. Even if that “thang” is singing like he was eating a mashed-up bowl of peas. Happy Friday, everyone!