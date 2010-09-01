Jane Lynch, my sister, and an exclusive clip conspire to get me hooked on 'iCarly'

If there really is no such thing as coincidence, then the universe desperately wants me to tune in to the Sept. 11 episode of the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly. The first indication of this fact came yesterday in the form of an email from my sister Kathy that ended with the following bit of intel: “By the way, the boys [my nephews Philip and Peter] and I love to watch iCarly on Nick, and the ‘bad girl’ friend on the show is Sam. In a new episode on Saturday, September 11, Jane Lynch will guest star as Sam’s mother. We have never seen this character before, but her reputation precedes her! It should be a lot of fun, and you should try to watch. Maybe even do a PopWatch item about it. I’ll let you know what I think of the episode after it airs, but the promos are great!!” [Note presence of double exclamation point as added enticement.] It’s worth mentioning, by the way, that I got Kathy hooked on Glee –and Lynch’s Emmy-winning performance as Sue Sylvester — by insisting she watch the show in reruns this summer.

Then, today, I get an email from a Nickelodeon publicist offering an exclusive clip from the “iSam’s Mom” episode. And because I’m not the kind of person who enjoys infuriating the universe (or my sister), I’m sharing the clip after the jump.

Any you you planning to watch Jane Lynch on iCarly? Or are you such a big fan of the show that you’d be watching it anyway? Sound off below, and for all my pop-culture musings, follow me on Twitter @EWMichaelSlezak.