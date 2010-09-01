Centurion
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- runtime
- 97 minutes
- Wide Release Date
- 08/27/10
- performer
- Michael Fassbender, Olga Kurylenko, David Morrissey, Dominic West
- director
- Neil Marshall
- distributor
- Magnet
- author
- Neil Marshall
- genre
- Action Adventure, Drama
We gave it a B+
Director Neil Marshall has made some good films (The Descent, Dog Soldiers), but he won’t make anyone forget Gladiator with the sword-and-sandal gorefest Centurion. Inglourious Basterds‘ Michael Fassbender plays a scrappy Roman soldier leading the remnants of the slaughtered Ninth Legion against the savage, face-painted Picts tribe led by badass Bond babe Olga Kurylenko. The plot’s pretty thin — even for a gladiator movie. Fortunately, when it comes to crunchy impalings and messy arterial geysers, Marshall’s a maestro. B
Comments