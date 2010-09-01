type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 97 minutes Wide Release Date 08/27/10 performer Michael Fassbender, Olga Kurylenko, David Morrissey, Dominic West director Neil Marshall distributor Magnet author Neil Marshall genre Action Adventure, Drama

We gave it a B+

Director Neil Marshall has made some good films (The Descent, Dog Soldiers), but he won’t make anyone forget Gladiator with the sword-and-sandal gorefest Centurion. Inglourious Basterds‘ Michael Fassbender plays a scrappy Roman soldier leading the remnants of the slaughtered Ninth Legion against the savage, face-painted Picts tribe led by badass Bond babe Olga Kurylenko. The plot’s pretty thin — even for a gladiator movie. Fortunately, when it comes to crunchy impalings and messy arterial geysers, Marshall’s a maestro. B

See all of this week’s reviews