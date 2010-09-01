Centurion

placeholder
Chris Nashawaty
September 01, 2010 at 04:00 AM EDT

Centurion

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
97 minutes
Wide Release Date
08/27/10
performer
Michael Fassbender, Olga Kurylenko, David Morrissey, Dominic West
director
Neil Marshall
distributor
Magnet
author
Neil Marshall
genre
Action Adventure, Drama
We gave it a B+

Director Neil Marshall has made some good films (The Descent, Dog Soldiers), but he won’t make anyone forget Gladiator with the sword-and-sandal gorefest Centurion. Inglourious Basterds‘ Michael Fassbender plays a scrappy Roman soldier leading the remnants of the slaughtered Ninth Legion against the savage, face-painted Picts tribe led by badass Bond babe Olga Kurylenko. The plot’s pretty thin — even for a gladiator movie. Fortunately, when it comes to crunchy impalings and messy arterial geysers, Marshall’s a maestro. B

See all of this week’s reviews

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now