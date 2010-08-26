Steve Carell: Do you prefer him as quirky leading man, or zany sidekick?

Image Credit: Suzanne Hanover; Frank MasiSteve Carell may be departing The Office soon, but it seems he won’t have much trouble finding post-sitcom work. Today, Variety reported that the actor’s making plans to produce and star in A Boyfriend For My Wife, a Warner Bros. remake of a 2008 Argentine rom-com.

I never saw the original film, Un Novio Para Mi Mujer, probably because my Spanish muy sucks. And there are few details about Carell’s remake. But it’s not difficult to imagine the Office star pulling off the rom-com vehicle, since he’s come to establish himself as an affable, and mostly bankable, romantic lead with such films as The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Date Night, and Dan in Real Life. Yet, the steadfast Anchorman fan in me can’t help but yearn for the days of Carell as over-the-top supporting man, one who wielded tridents and a gift for exaggerated physical comedy. (And we’ll just pretend that whole Dinner for Schmucks thing didn’t happen.)