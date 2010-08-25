type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 90 minutes Limited Release Date 08/12/05 performer Marton Csokas, Natasha Richardson, Hugh Bonneville, Ian McKellen director David Mackenzie distributor Paramount Classics author Chris Baylis genre Mystery and Thriller

We gave it a B-

Global warming! Nazis! Werewolves! Disturbed pack their fifth disc Asylum with so much scary stuff it should come with a night-light. The Chicago metal warriors give Metallica pummel a modern-rock sheen, and frontman David Draiman operatically savors phrases like ”immortal sin that has enveloped me completely.” Unfortunately, Draiman isn’t a wild-man barker, he’s a lawyerly declaimer, convinced we need to ponder his Every. Single. Thought. We don’t. B?

Download These:

Spiritual gut-check Warrior at iTunes

Wolf-rock anthem The Animal at iTunes

See all of this week’s reviews