Asylum

August 25, 2010

Asylum

We gave it a B-

Global warming! Nazis! Werewolves! Disturbed pack their fifth disc Asylum with so much scary stuff it should come with a night-light. The Chicago metal warriors give Metallica pummel a modern-rock sheen, and frontman David Draiman operatically savors phrases like ”immortal sin that has enveloped me completely.” Unfortunately, Draiman isn’t a wild-man barker, he’s a lawyerly declaimer, convinced we need to ponder his Every. Single. Thought. We don’t. B?

Download These:
Spiritual gut-check Warrior at iTunes
Wolf-rock anthem The Animal at iTunes

