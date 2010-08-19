Travis Barker's solo debut to be packed with A-list rappers. Excited yet?
Image Credit: Icon/SMI/Retna LtdIt seems as if Travis Barker‘s oft-delayed solo album is actually on its way. The Blink 182 drummer — who has survived and recovered from a plane crash that killed four others and been featured on other artist’s hit singles since we last reported on the progress of his as-yet-untitled effort back in 2008 — is set to finally release it this October. XXL reports that the album boasts some heavyweight assistance from artists like Eminem, Lil Wayne, Drake, T.I, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, Lupe Fiasco, and Rick Ross.
Some may be surprised that the drummer of a pop-rock band is being backed by rappers. But Barker, who won’t be singing or rapping on the album, has been a fan of and contributed to many of his collaborator’s songs and albums in the past. Here, he plays drums on a track for Wale’s 2009 Attention Deficit album. He also handled the percussion in The Game’s “Dope Boys.” And celebrating Famous Star and Straps tenth anniversary last year, he played behind Snoop and Pharrell. He’s no poser. I expect quality music come October.
Barker’s currently out on tour with his band. Are you excited for his forthcoming effort? Let us know.
