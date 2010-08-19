Travis Barker's solo debut to be packed with A-list rappers. Excited yet?

Some may be surprised that the drummer of a pop-rock band is being backed by rappers. But Barker, who won’t be singing or rapping on the album, has been a fan of and contributed to many of his collaborator’s songs and albums in the past. Here, he plays drums on a track for Wale’s 2009 Attention Deficit album. He also handled the percussion in The Game’s “Dope Boys.” And celebrating Famous Star and Straps tenth anniversary last year, he played behind Snoop and Pharrell. He’s no poser. I expect quality music come October.