Idris Elba is the new Alex Cross: It's on!

Idris Elba's slow and steady rise might speed up with this news: The Wire actor has been cast as Dr. Alex Cross in a reboot of the role that Morgan Freeman originated in Kiss the Girls and Along Came A Spider. Deadline reports that Elba will star in David Twohy's adaptation of James Patterson's novel Cross, the 12th book in the series, which follows the forensic psychologist as he tries to help nab a serial rapist and mutilator (Michael Sullivan, the Butcher of Sligo) who used to work for the mob and may have killed Cross' pregnant wife years earlier. It makes sense: Earlier this year, Elba received raves for headlining the six-part BBC One psychological thriller Luther as a detective described as "brilliant and emotionally impulsive" who "might just be as dangerous as the depraved criminals he hunts." (It premieres on BBC America Oct. 17.) The actor, whose other film credits include Obsessed, this month's Takers, and next year's Thor, has also shown his range on The Office and will appear in at least four episodes of Showtime's The Big C as a love interest for Laura Linney's cancer-stricken (and married) character.

Was Elba your pick for the new Alex Cross? I’m happy: He can carry the weight, and bring some heat. Patterson fans, who do you see playing Michael Sullivan? (Having not read Cross, I’m wondering if Twohy’s A Perfect Getaway star Timothy Olyphant might be a fit: He deserved better than Live Free or Die Hard and Hitman.) And while I’m asking questions: Anyone else end up watching Kiss the Girls every time it’s on cable?