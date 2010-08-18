Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp film 'The Tourist' gets Dec. 10, 2010 release date

This year’s holiday movie season just got a double whammy of star power. Sony Pictures confirms to EW that The Tourist, an international thriller starring Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie, will hit theaters on Dec. 10, 2010. About an American tourist (Depp) in Europe who gets swept up in the life of a spy (Jolie), the film will go up against the Mark Wahlberg/Christian Bale boxing drama The Fighter, and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.