Chris Lambton reportedly turns down 'Bachelor' gig

Image Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABCThat sound you hear (damp Kleenex landing in the bottom of a plastic waste bin?) is Bachelor fans’ hearts (possibly) breaking. E! Online reports that Chris Lambton, Ali Fedotowsky’s runner-up on the sixth season of The Bachelorette, was asked to be the next Bachelor and said no. In a PopWatch poll earlier this month, 71 percent of readers thought Lambton — better known as Chris L. — should inherit the gig. That’s on-par with the feedback we got in a late-July PopWatch poll conducted after we expressed our conflicted feelings about the possibility of a role reversal for the most decent guy ever to step out of a Bachelor/Bachelorette limo: “Do we actually trust Mike Fleiss to set Chris up with 25 sane women worthy of him?” we asked. Even before seeing Bachelor Pad. “No. He’s got a TV show to make. The minute 33-year-old Chris decides to keep a 21-year-old who bites through a can or reads bad poetry to make a good first impression, it’s over.”

E! Online’s source tells them producers are still trying to woo Lambton. Reps for The Bachelor would not comment to EW on their search. What I want to know is this: Are you still rooting for Chris to put aside his little privacy issues and be the next Bachelor? Because, you know, it’s been two weeks since we asked.