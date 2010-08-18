Chris Lambton reportedly turns down 'Bachelor' gig

Mandi Bierly
August 18, 2010 at 09:22 PM EDT

Image Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABCThat sound you hear (damp Kleenex landing in the bottom of a plastic waste bin?) is Bachelor fans’ hearts (possibly) breaking. E! Online reports that Chris Lambton, Ali Fedotowsky’s runner-up on the sixth season of The Bachelorette, was asked to be the next Bachelor and said no. In a PopWatch poll earlier this month, 71 percent of readers thought Lambton — better known as Chris L. — should inherit the gig. That’s on-par with the feedback we got in a late-July PopWatch poll conducted after we expressed our conflicted feelings about the possibility of a role reversal for the most decent guy ever to step out of a Bachelor/Bachelorette limo: “Do we actually trust Mike Fleiss to set Chris up with 25 sane women worthy of him?” we asked. Even before seeing Bachelor Pad. “No. He’s got a TV show to make. The minute 33-year-old Chris decides to keep a 21-year-old who bites through a can or reads bad poetry to make a good first impression, it’s over.”

E! Online’s source tells them producers are still trying to woo Lambton. Reps for The Bachelor would not comment to EW on their search. What I want to know is this: Are you still rooting for Chris to put aside his little privacy issues and be the next Bachelor? Because, you know, it’s been two weeks since we asked.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now