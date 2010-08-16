Scoop: Michael Ealy joins USA's 'Common Law'

Scoop type Movie genre Romance

Image Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.comI think we can now safely refer to Michael Ealy as an in-demand actor.

The ex-FlashForward thesp—who recently landed a pivotal role on The Good Wife—has scored the co-lead on USA Network’s buddy police dramedy Common Law, sources confirm.

Ealy plays LAPD officer Travis Marks, who’s charismatic, casually attired, and unshaven—the polar opposite of his police partner, Wes Mitchell. An abandoned baby who raised in eight foster homes, he lives in a motel and is quite comfortable being rootless and carefree. In contrast to the rigid Wes, Travis is a freewheeling, impulsive maverick, not to mention an avid womanizer who is extremely successful with the ladies. With their professional partnership deteriorating, their captain insists they attend traditional couples counseling.

I’m told Ealy will be able to juggle his Common duties (so far USA has ordered just a pilot) with his recurring role as the new partner on The Good Wife. It probably helps that both shows are CBS productions.