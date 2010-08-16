'Dragon Tattoo' casts its Lisbeth Salander: Have you seen Rooney Mara in previous roles?

Rooney Mara just landed the role of Lisbeth Salander in the U.S. remake of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. We’ve known for weeks now that director David Fincher had hoped to cast an unknown for the lead role in the hottest literary adaptation in development right now (or possibly ever?), and that’s why we here at PopWatch HQ don’t feel too bad about not having any recollection of seeing Mara on screen beyond the trailer for The Social Network (where she plays Erica). Heck, not even a scan of her IMDb credits could jog our memories. Is this like a S1m0ne thing? Did Fincher just whip up a “Rooney Mara” prototype with his dark and stylish puppetmaster claws? Take a gander at Rooney’s credits and see if any bells ring or ER sirens go off.