Exclusive First Look: 'Gossip Girl' season 4 trailer!
The time for teasing is over. The très magnifique Gossip Girl trailer—the one I raved about at press tour a few weeks back—is finally going viral. First stop: The Ausiello Files! Warning to all you spoilerphobes: Stop now if you don’t want to know what goes down between Blair and Serena (new f**d?) and Blair and Chuck (re*n*t*d?) in Paris.
Gossip Girl
Spotted: Serena, Dan, Blair, Chuck, Vanessa, and Nate — hooking up, breaking up, and freaking out. You know you love it! Xoxo!
