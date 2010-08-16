'Expendables' adds to canon of great action movie dialogue

Image Credit: Karen BallardIf you’ve gone to see The Expendables, chances are you went for Sylvester Stallone’s flair for escapist violence (you know you cheered) and classic action movie dialogue (you know you laughed). I’d say Jason Statham’s “Next time I’ll deflate all your balls” — uttered after he took his knife to a basketball held by the man who abused his character’s ex-girlfriend — is the line that got the best response in my screening (after Stallone’s quip about Schwarzenegger’s character wanting to be president). What was your favorite quip from The Expendables? And what quotes make your list of all-time greatest non-catchphrase action movie dialogue?*