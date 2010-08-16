Exclusive: 'Dexter' targets 'Mental' case Chris Vance
Image Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com; Peter Iovino/ShowtimePrison Break‘s Chris Vance (Whistler!) has booked a multi-episode arc on the upcoming fifth season of Dexter, sources confirm to me exclusively.
The British thesp—who most recently headlined Fox’s short-lived shrink procedural Mental—will play Cole, a meticulous, physically fit, well-spoken personal aide to a famous businessman.
Vance, who is slated to appear in at least three episodes of Dexter, also recurred on the third season of Burn Notice as an antagonist to Jeffrey Donovan’s Michael.
Other Dexter season 5 guest stars include Julia Stiles, erstwhile RoboCop Peter Weller, and ex–Eli Stone attorney Jonny Lee Miller.
