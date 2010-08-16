Exclusive: 'Dexter' targets 'Mental' case Chris Vance

Image Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com; Peter Iovino/ShowtimePrison Break‘s Chris Vance (Whistler!) has booked a multi-episode arc on the upcoming fifth season of Dexter, sources confirm to me exclusively.

Vance, who is slated to appear in at least three episodes of Dexter, also recurred on the third season of Burn Notice as an antagonist to Jeffrey Donovan’s Michael.