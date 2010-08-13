Vampires Suck

type Movie Current Status In Season Wide Release Date 08/18/10 performer Matt Lanter director Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer distributor 20th Century Fox Film Corporation author Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer genre Comedy

We gave it a C+

The latest movie from Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer — the writer-director duo behind parodies Date Movie, Epic Movie, and Meet the Spartans — is a spoof of the Twilight franchise. Also expect digs at Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, Jersey Shore, Lady Gaga, and everything else that happened in pop culture since last year.