Vampires Suck

EW Staff
August 13, 2010 at 04:00 AM EDT

Vampires Suck

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
Wide Release Date
08/18/10
performer
Matt Lanter
director
Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer
distributor
20th Century Fox Film Corporation
author
Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer
genre
Comedy
We gave it a C+

The latest movie from Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer — the writer-director duo behind parodies Date Movie, Epic Movie, and Meet the Spartans — is a spoof of the Twilight franchise. Also expect digs at Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, Jersey Shore, Lady Gaga, and everything else that happened in pop culture since last year.

