Vampires Suck
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- Wide Release Date
- 08/18/10
- performer
- Matt Lanter
- director
- Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer
- distributor
- 20th Century Fox Film Corporation
- author
- Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer
- genre
- Comedy
We gave it a C+
The latest movie from Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer — the writer-director duo behind parodies Date Movie, Epic Movie, and Meet the Spartans — is a spoof of the Twilight franchise. Also expect digs at Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, Jersey Shore, Lady Gaga, and everything else that happened in pop culture since last year.
