Danny McBride addresses 'The Office' rumors, who's in/out for 'Eastbound & Down'

Image Credit: McBride: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.com; Mixon: GL/PR PhotosDanny McBride teases that his alter-ego Kenny Powers will find a new romance in Mexico but that his beloved April Buchanon (Katy Mixon, left) will somehow remain a part of his life when the second season of Eastbound & Down resumes Sept. 26 on HBO. The comedy premiered in February of 2009 and introduced McBride as a burned-out former professional pitcher who returns to his hometown in North Carolina.

But first, McBride addressed those rumors that NBC has quietly reached out to his camp about joining The Office (for the full scoop, read Michael Ausiello’s report here). While McBride told EW.com that no official talks have occurred, he definitely would consider it a “humongous honor” to join the comedy.

“I would be completely flattered,” says McBride. “I have my own TV show now that I’m trying to work out so I don’t know what the reality of it could be. It’s pretty insane to read that [it’s a possibility].”

For Eastbound’s second season – which will feature seven episodes in all – Powers flees to Mexico to “face his mistakes.” April’s supposedly back in North Carolina and out of Power’s life for now – a convenient backstory given the real-life availability of Mixon, who joined CBS’ fall comedy Mike & Molly. (Insiders assure, EW.com, however, that she will be back on Eastbound for an episode or two this season.) That gives Kenny a chance to broaden his horizons in Mexico, where he meets a gorgeous bar singer named Vida, played by newcomer Ana de la Reguera (pictured top left). Vida is apparently attracted to Kenny and his unique hairstyle.

“This whole time he thought he was a tit man but in Mexico he’s realizing that perhaps he’s been an ass man,” says McBride, who also serves as a writer on the HBO comedy.