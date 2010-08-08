'The Other Guys' scores at the box office, but is it also your favorite Will Ferrell comedy?

Image Credit: Macall Polay/Columbia TristarAs I was walking back from the theater after seeing Will Ferrell’s newest comedy The Other Guys — yes, we do walk in Los Angeles — I couldn’t help but compare the film to Ferrell’s previous comedies. Like Owen Gleiberman in his review, I also really enjoyed how buttoned-down and (almost) normal Ferrell’s Allen Gamble was in comparison to the manic man-children he so often plays in movies like Step Brothers and Blades of Glory. Watching Ferrell keep his antic id all buttoned up made the brief moments when it did explode out of him that much funnier. And audiences appear to agree, giving Ferrell his second-highest opening weekend ever to the tune of a cool $35.6 million.

But the movie that remains Ferrell’s most successful, 2006’s Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, alsoremains for me the gold standard of Ferrell comedies. There’s something just gloriously larger-than-life about Ferrell’s NASCAR buffoon Ricky Bobby — the “sweet baby Jesus” scene alone kills me, and let’s face it, John C. Reilly is a far sharper comic foil for Ferrell than Mark Wahlberg, who kept acting in The Other Guys like he was vaguely aware the joke was on him but couldn’t quite figure out how or why.