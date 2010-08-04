'Glee' exclusive: Carol Burnett is Sue's mom!

Glee type TV Show network Fox genre Comedy

Image Credit: Sylvain Gaboury/PR Photos; Michael Yarish/FoxThis is so utterly perfect, I’m shocked we didn’t think of it first: Comedy legend Carol Burnett has been tapped to play Sue Sylvester’s Nazi-hunting mother on Glee, sources confirm to me exclusively.

I’ll give you a moment to process the sheer brilliance of that casting before continuing…

Sue referenced her adventurous parents in an episode of the Fox phenom last season. Details of Mama Sylvester’s arrival are being kept under wraps, but I’m told Sue’s father will not be accompanying her.

The six-time Emmy-winning Burnett has made only a handful of TV appearances in recent years, most notably playing Bree’s evil stepmother on Desperate Housewives in 2006 and a Rockette-turned-strip-club owner on Law & Order: SVU (for which she was nominated for an Emmy) in 2009.

Burnett’s episode is slated to air in October or November.

Thoughts? Is this the most genius piece of stunt casting maybe ever? Hit the comments!

