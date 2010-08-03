'Don't Be Afraid of the Dark' teaser trailer: Hands off Katie Holmes' BMW, and that child!

After the break, watch the teaser trailer for Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, Guillermo del Toro’s remake of the 1973 made-for-TV original. Katie Holmes plays a variation of Kim Darby’s character, a neurotic homemaker intent on decorating a spooky Victorian house. Instead of “a housewife,” Katie is “the girlfriend.” And hey! It’s Guy Pearce! Definitely watch this at your desk while staring blankly at a black screen for the first 30 or so seconds because it’s important to thoroughly creep your coworkers out.

I like the detail of the little girl (Bailee Madison)’s feet disappearing underneath the sheets. I kept wondering if she would get sucked into the wall and have to deal with crazy-eyed Katie Holmes-as-Teri Hatcher-as-doll on the other side. We’ll have to wait ’til January to find out for sure.

Is anyone freaked out? [Trailer Addict]

