'American Idol': Which new face would you most like to see at the judges' table?

Image Credit: Sylvain Gaboury/PR Photos; A. Gilbert/PR Photos; Janet Mayer/PR Photos; Sylvain Gaboury/PR Photos; Janet Mayer/PR PhotosNo news is good news, as the old adage goes. And therefore it must be good news in the world of American Idol. Indeed, Fox chairman Peter Rice offered little in the way of breaking information about who’ll be sitting at the judging panel when the network’s ratings juggernaut begins season 10 callback auditions in September (which will air, of course, in January 2011). “No one has signed a deal on either side of the camera who wasn’t on the show last year,” said Rice. (Read my colleague Lynette Rice’s full report here.) While that statement could very well be interpreted as “we’re 99 percent done with judges’ contracts, but we’re gonna drag this news out for another week or two of free publicity,” I like to think of the glass as half in need of a scientific poll! Since I’ve already yammered on in the past week about J.Lo, Elton, Mr. Connick, and the woman who did terrible things to “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’,” I’m gonna put a lid on it for now and simply ask for your votes. Please use the PopWatch poll liberally, yet thoughtfully. Thank you. [Realted: For all my Idol-related news and commentary, follow me on Twitter @EWMichaelSlezak.]