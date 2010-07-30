Press Tour Roundup: Ten things I learned during NBC's big day

Scoop type Movie genre Romance

Image Credit: Michael Caulfield/Getty Images; Fox* NBC’s promising serial thriller The Event—which features multiple, interconnecting timelines, stories, and mysteries—will not succumb to FlashForwarditis. “You have to go on faith that we know what we’re doing,” said the show’s creator Nick Wauters. “We will reveal as many answers as we can and set up more mysteries.”

* The two leads on J.J. Abrams’ new spy romp Undercovers are black. And that’s a pretty big deal, dammit! Showrunner Josh Reims acknowledged as much, although he insisted he did not set out to “revolutionize TV” when he cast Boris Kodjoe and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

* Law & Order: Los Angeles won’t just focus on celebrity crime, maintains boss man Dick Wolf. To wit, one episode will delve into the dark and seedy world of surfing!

* The trademark cha-chings, don-dongs, boink-boinks—whatever you want to call them—will get ample play on LOLA.

* Law & Order: Mothership is dead. Same goes for Day One. Remakes of Prime Suspect and Rockford Files, meanwhile, still have a heartbeat. (If NBC bigwigs Angela Bromstad and/or Jeff Gaspin are reading this, please click here.)

* I was mildly amused by the Peacock’s India-set call-center comedy Outsourced. And judging by the chilly reaction the trailer received, I was the only one!

* Season 5 Biggest Loser champ Ali spikes her specialty line of protein shakes with Splenda. So sue her.

* Jimmy Smits’ Supreme Court justice-turned lawyer on Outlaw ismore Libertarian than conservative. I’m totally watching now!

* Jesse Metcalfe doesn’t watch TV. How else to explain the following comment the onetime Desperate Housewives gardener made during the Q&A for his new drama Chase: “There hasn’t been a show about U.S. marshals yet.” (Additional reporting by Vlada Gelman)

