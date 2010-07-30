'Law & Order' is officially...gone, says Dick Wolf

Image Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBCSorry Law & Order fans; the long-running drama will not end up on another network now that NBC has passed on ordering a 21st season. Executive Producer Dick Wolf told the nation’s TV critics today in Beverly Hills that the show is officially dead and his focus will now be on launching Law & Order: Los Angeles on NBC this fall.

“I will confirm that it has moved to the history books,” Wolf told reporters. “We’re extremely disappointed, but that’s business, that’s life. Every (show) is born under a death sentence. They just don’t tell you the date of execution.”

NBC also announced today that Terrence Howard (Hustle & Flow) and Corey Stoll (Salt) will join the cast of the spinoff, which will premiere Sept. 29. Howard will play a district attorney, as will Alfred Molina (Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time). Stoll will play a detective and partner with Skeet Ulrich (Jericho).