Feedback: 'Green Lantern'

Tall, Green, and Handsome

Ryan Reynolds on the cover. Reynolds in a skintight costume. Need I say more? Rachel Patrick

on the cover. Reynolds in a skintight costume. Need I say more? Rachel Patrick Bonney Lake, Wash.

I am a 35-year-old woman who is a huge fan of comics, superheroes, and sci-fi — a conundrum for the superhero genre, I admit — and I will plunk down $11 to see Mr. Reynolds and his six-pack abs portray Hal Jordan. But I wait in anxious anticipation for the day that Hollywood puts as much thought, writing prowess, money, time, and effort into the ultimate female superhero, the only one who really matters: Wonder Woman. Lynda Carter brought grace and elegance to the Diana Prince character; will filmmakers ever do the same? Or is Hollywood too sexist, even today, to imagine that a woman as great, noble, and heroic as Wonder Woman could succeed at the box office?

Nicole Sequino

Wading River, N.Y.

Love & Marriage in the Movies

I enjoyed Mark Harris’ take on marriage (or lack thereof) in movies. Yet I think the cup is more half-full than he realizes. Consider the believable look at marriage in Judd Apatow‘s comedy Knocked Up, for instance. Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann‘s interactions and arguments are so humorously real that it is often reminiscent of Everybody Loves Raymond (a show Rudd even brings up in the movie).

Chase Dunnette

Cleves, Ohio

Add Her to the List

I just read the list of others who have incurred Mel Gibson ‘s wrath over the years. You assert that he has yet to offend the Inuit. As a half-Inuit woman, I can assure you: He offends me.

‘s wrath over the years. You assert that he has yet to offend the Inuit. As a half-Inuit woman, I can assure you: He offends me. Tracy Broomfield

Berkley, Mich.

Singing the Blues

Regarding your article ”Summer Tours Collapse”: I was shut out for good Muse tickets when they played here in Arizona back in April. Why would I pay approximately $175 for two nosebleed seats when I could sit comfortably at home in my computer chair and watch every single date of the tour on YouTube? Talent guarantees, greedy managers, unreasonable ticket surcharges…whatever the reasons are for the lack of attendance at this summer’s concert tours, they’d better wise up before we all decide to stay home.

tickets when they played here in Arizona back in April. Why would I pay approximately $175 for two nosebleed seats when I could sit comfortably at home in my computer chair and watch every single date of the tour on YouTube? Talent guarantees, greedy managers, unreasonable ticket surcharges…whatever the reasons are for the lack of attendance at this summer’s concert tours, they’d better wise up before we all decide to stay home. Jeffrey Fonzo

Apache Junction, Ariz.