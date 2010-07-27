Bravo posts record ratings in July

Image Credit: David Giesbrecht/BravoBravo wrapped ts best July in network history with double-digit ratings gains in all the key demographics, thanks to strong performances by Bethenny Getting Married?, Top Chef D.C., Work of Art: The Next Great Artist, and Watch What Happens: Live. Those freshman shows helped Bravo post a 36 and 44 percent increase in total viewers and adults 18-49, respectively versus the same time last year (846,000 vs. 623,000 total viewers and 511,000 vs. 355,000 adults 18-49).