Daniel Craig officially cast in 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo'

Image Credit: Wendy Redfern/Redferns/Getty ImagesSources confirm that Daniel Craig, the man best known as James Bond, will next play the scruffy muckraker Mikael Blomkvist in the Hollywood adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Deadline first announced the longtime rumor. Craig, 42, has signed on as the middle-aged journalist in David Fincher’s suspense-filled trilogy, the first of which is set to be released Dec. 21, 2011. Now Fincher can focus his attention on casting his heroine, the diminutive hacker Lisbeth Salander. Screen tests for the highly-coveted role are expected to happen this week.

