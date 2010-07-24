Casey Affleck sued for sexual harassment, plans to counter-sue

A woman filed a sexual harassment suit against Casey Affleck, 34, in an L.A. court yesterday, claiming the actor-director subjected her to “repeated incidents of offensive conduct” in 2009 while she worked on I’m Still Here: The Lost Year of Joaquin Phoenix, Affleck’s documentary about Joaquin Phoenix that was recently picked up for distribution by Magnolia Pictures. Among the allegations, Amanda White says Affleck tried to force her to stay in a hotel room with him and asked her to look at another crew member’s genitals. In the suit, White also claims that because she didn’t participate in the “sexual advances,” she was never paid her for her work on the film. White is seeking at least $2 million in damages for sexual harassment and retaliation, amongst other claims. Flemmy Productions is also named in the filing.

In response, Affleck’s lawyer, Michael J. Plonsker, told EW: “The allegations brought upon our clients are preposterous and without merit. Ms. White was terminated from the production over a year ago. She and her lawyers believe that this maliciously and erroneously filed complaint will cause the producers to succumb to her outrageous and baseless demands. She is mistaken. The complaint will be vigorously defended and cross-claims will be filed against her.”