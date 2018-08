Image Credit: John Shearer/Getty ImagesThere’s always a debate about which movies and TV shows really deserve a trip to Comic-Con, and which ones are simply taking advantage of the crowd to promote themselves. Seeing shots of Will Ferrell appearing at the Megamind panel dressed as his animated character made me think coming in costume would be a great way for stars to show their commitment to the spirit of the event. I’m only 90 percent joking.