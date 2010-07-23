Halle Berry, Paul Rudd to guest on 'The Simpsons': EW Exclusive

Image zoom

The Simpsons type TV Show network Fox genre Animated Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Image Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty ImagesInterested in a Berry-flavored serving of The Simpsons? Halle Berry will play herself in an upcoming installment of the animated series, exec producer Al Jean tells EW.com. The Oscar-winning actress (Monster’s Ball) tosses off a few quips while presenting a trophy at the Academy Awards, which features Bart and Homer as nominees for their animated short that’s based on Bart’s cartoon webseries Angry Dad. “It’s a bit of a satire of the different Oscar acceptances where two people clearly race to the stage to get there first,” says Jean, “and Homer and Bart are fighting to be the one that accepts.” The episode is scheduled to air in early 2011.

Another film star, Paul Rudd (I Love You, Man), will grace a different episode to be broadcast early next year. After a humiliating JumboTron incident involving Bart, Homer is sent to a “fathering enrichment class” run by Rudd’s Dr. Zander, a therapist who’s horrified to learn that Homer has a habit of throttling Bart. “For 20 years we’ve shown Homer strangling Bart and we’ve never had anybody go, ‘Oh, that’s horrible!’” says Jean. “So Paul Rudd goes, ‘That’s terrible!’ and he tries to cure him.” Also lending a hand—or two: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Jean adds that the NBA legend “puts on a Homer wig and then starts strangling Homer to show him how it feels.” Season 22 of The Simpsons premieres Sept. 26 on Fox.

(Twitter: @dansnierson)