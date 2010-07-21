Police investigating Mel Gibson's extortion allegations

People reports that police officials are investigating Mel Gibson’s claims that ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva attempted to extort the actor. The allegations are connected to the purported recordings of Gibson yelling at his ex-girlfriend; the actor claims Grigorieva demanded payment, or else she would leak the tapes. “Extortion allegations were brought to our attention [and] we’re looking into it,” Steve Whitmore, the L.A. Sheriff’s spokesman, told People.