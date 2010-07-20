Sixth purported Mel Gibson tape surfaces

By Kate Ward
Updated July 30, 2020 at 06:18 PM EDT
RadarOnline has released a sixth tape of Mel Gibson purportedly yelling at ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva. In the recording, Grigorieva alleges that Gibson had hit their 8-month-old daughter Lucia. Gibson purportedly responds, “I want my child, and no one will believe you.” Gibson’s camp have not yet commented on the recordings. The L.A. Sheriff’s department has launched a domestic abuse investigation against Gibson.

