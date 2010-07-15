The full 'Social Network' trailer hits: Will you friend the Facebook movie this October?

I’ll admit, when I first heard that a movie about the creation of Facebook was in the works, I was pretty skeptical. First of all, I’m not too big a fan of Facebook (too much oversharing for me). Second, I figured there couldn’t possibly be much dramatic interest in watching a handful of college-age software whiz kids develop an innovative new way to kill time on our computers.

But when the first teaser for The Social Network hit the web, I became intrigued. Now — having just watched the full trailer for the movie, which opens Oct. 1 — I’m totally sold. Director David Fincher is a master of mood, whether he’s dealing with cold-blooded serial killers in Seven and Zodiac or a bunch of entitled, squabbling college kids here. The first minute of the trailer, layering an eerie choral cover version of Radiohead’s “Creep” by Scala and Kolacny Brothers over screenshots of Facebook, is brilliantly haunting. The casting, from Jesse Eisenberg and Rashida Jones on down, looks perfect. And the tagline — “You don’t get to 500 million friends without making a few enemies” — belongs in the tagline hall of fame. With a trailer this dense with emotional tension, pitch-black comedy, naked human folly, and overall zeitgeist-iness, Oscar watchers are now on notice.

What do you think? If this trailer — embedded after the jump — were trying to friend you on Facebook, would you accept it or ignore it? If you were writing a status update on your reaction to it, what would it say?

Read more: