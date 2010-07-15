Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifianakis comedy 'Due Date': Can we be part of this wolf pack?

Brad Wete
July 15, 2010 at 05:20 PM EDT

Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifianakis hop in a car to go on a trip to Los Angeles. That sounds like the start of a good joke, right? Actually, it’s the premise for the duo’s upcoming film Due Date, which just debuted its first trailer. Directed by Todd Phillips (of The Hangover fame), Galifianakis plays the familiar role of hilarious oddball, while Downey plays the straight man trying to make it to a hospital in time to witness his child’s birth. (Jamie Foxx also makes a quiet cameo in the trailer, playing Downey’s friend.) Jury’s out on which is the funnier prop: A baby named Carlos wearing sunglasses, or a dog named Sonny wearing a cone. Thoughts?

Plan on seeing Due Date when it hits theaters this November?

